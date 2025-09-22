Haris Rauf gets triggered by ‘Virat Kohli’ taunts, makes ‘6-0’ gesture in reply: What does it mean?

India’s 6-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four in Dubai on Sunday, September 21, was overshadowed by controversy involving Haris Rauf. The Pakistan pacer drew attention after taunting Indian fans near the boundary ropes.

Haris Rauf made a “6-0” gesture, which quickly spread across social media. Rauf’s action referenced Pakistan’s unverified claim of downing six Indian fighter jets during the military clashes after Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | SKY downplays on-field competition with Pakistan after Super 4 match

Haris even mimicked a crashing plane, further stoking tempers during the high-pressure clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Haris Rauf’s actions came after Indian cricket fans had started teasing him with “Kohli” chants. The Virat Kohli-Haris Rauf rivalry remains one of cricket’s most talked-about storylines. It began in the 2022 T20 World Cup when Virat Kohli struck Rauf for two back-to-back sixes.

Haris Rauf, who is no stranger to controversy, clashed with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during the match as well. Verbal exchanges began in the fifth over between Abhishek and Rauf. Gill joined in after hitting a boundary. Umpires had to intervene to cool tempers.

Sahibzada Farhan Anyway, Haris Rauf was not the only Pakistani player to make controversial gestures during the IND vs PAK cricket match.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan triggered outrage during his celebration. After hitting a six off Axar Patel to reach his fifty, Farhan mimicked firing a gun towards the dugout. This also went viral and drew heavy criticism.

Many fans and experts have said the gestures crossed the line. The incidents have now become one of the biggest talking points of the Asia Cup 2025.

Videos and photos of the acts have gone viral. It has led to heavy criticism, especially from India, as the cricket players are accused of politicising sport.

Some called him “absolute disgrace” while some claimed it was the “perfect moment to ban them”. Many Pakistani fans, however, celebrated the gestures of Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan. They claimed it was a response for Suryakumar Yadav’s earlier comments.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say? Team India did not shake hands with Pakistani cricket players after the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Even after the previous encounter on September 14, India dodged the customary handshake with its rivals.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated India’s 7-wicket win against the archrivals to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. He also paid homage to the Indian armed forces.