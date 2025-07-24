Hariyali Amavasya 2025: Check date, tithi, significance, rituals and more

Hariyali Amavasya 2025: Hariyali Amavasya, or the Shravan Amavasya, is a celebration of life, nature, and gratitude. Amavasya, or the new moon day, holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism, especially when it falls during the holy month of Shravan.

It reflects the lush renewal of life during the monsoon season, and is symbolic of fertility, growth, and preparation for the future. Spiritually, it is considered a period for sowing good intentions and positive karma.

When is Hariyali Amavasya 2025? Hariyali Amavasya 2025 will be observed on Thursday, July 24. It falls on the Amavasya, new moon day, in the month of Shravan, a sacred month in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The day typically arrives three days before the widely celebrated Hariyali Teej and is considered especially auspicious in North Indian states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Hariyali Amavasya 2025: Key timings Start of Amavasya Tithi: 2:28 AM, July 24

End of Amavasya Tithi: 12:40 AM, July 25

Hariyali Amavasya 2025: Significance Hariyali Amavasya marks the onset of the monsoon season and symbolises nature’s renewal and greenery—‘Hariyali’ means greenery, while ‘Amavasya’ refers to the new moon.

Traditionally, this day is dedicated to praying for a good harvest, prosperity, and environmental well-being.

It is widely believed that those who sincerely observe this day are granted peace of mind and divine blessings, especially from their ancestors, Lord Mahadeva and Goddess Parvati.

Hariyali Amavasya 2025: How do people observe the day? On Hariyali Amavasya, devotees wake up early, bathe, and visit temples, particularly Shiva temples. Some observe fasts or offer food and clothes to the poor.

Devotees, especially farmers, worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, offering prayers for fertility of the land and bountiful rains.

Temples witness special pujas and Shiva Abhishekams, while people also plant trees and saplings, reinforcing the idea of living in harmony with nature.

Pitru tarpan (ancestral offerings) is also performed to seek blessings from departed souls.

In North-Indian regions like Rajasthan, Hariyali Amavasya is a major cultural event. Fairs and melas are organised.

Women often swing on beautifully decorated swings hung on trees and sing traditional songs welcoming the rains.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, the festival is associated with Lord Krishna, and devotees engage in devotional singing and community feasts.