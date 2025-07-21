Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, Tritiya Tithi timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals & how the festival is celebrated

Hariyali Teej 2025: Teej comes with the sound of traditional, authentic songs, the scent of mehendi and the excitement of wearing new clothes, green and red bangles and doing shringar. Fasting through the day, praying silently and chanting Gauri Shankar geet for a love that lasts a lifetime, with every ritual of singing, dancing and smiling, Teej becomes the heartbeat of every woman. It's not just a celebration but a living story, a story of love, devotion and tradition.

Hariyali Teej isn’t just a festival, it’s a story of patience, strength and unwavering faith. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati observed intense penance for years to win Lord Shiva’s love and acceptance. Her deep devotion and countless prayers were finally answered when Shiva accepted her as his partner.

Why Is Teej So Special This Year What makes Teej 2025 even more special is that it falls right in the heart of the Shravan season, when the energy of devotion is at its peak. With monsoon in full bloom, the spirit of the festival is amplified, from the lush greenery to the sacred songs echoing through homes. This year, women aren’t just observing tradition; they’re reconnecting with a story that celebrates inner power, loyalty and feminine grace. In a fast-moving world, Teej reminds us to pause, reflect and honour the strength that lies in love and prayer

When is Hariyali Teej in 2025 and What Are the Auspicious Timings? AsperDrik Panchang, the festival of Hariyali Teej will be observed on Sunday, 27 July 2025. The auspicious Tritiya Tithi timings are as follows:

Tritiya Tithi Begins : 10:41 PM on26 July 2025

10:41 PM on26 July 2025 Tritiya Tithi Ends:10:41 PM on27 July 2025