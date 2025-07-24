Hariyali Teej 2025: Why do women wear green bangles to celebrate this festival?

Hariyali Teej 2025: Hariyali Teej, a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated primarily by women in North India and Nepal, is dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Observed during the monsoon season, it symbolises love, devotion, and marital bliss.

According to Hindu mythology, Teej commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Parvati undertook years of intense penance and unwavering devotion to win Shiva’s love and acceptance. Moved by her dedication, Lord Shiva finally accepted her as his consort.

With Hariyali Teej just around the corner, let's unravel the mystery of why green is the colour of the festival:

Why do women wear green on Hariyali Teej? Women wear green on Hariyali Teej because the colour green symbolises prosperity, fertility, harmony, and new beginnings, all of which are closely associated with nature and the monsoon season.

The word “Hariyali” itself means greenery, reflecting the lushness and renewal brought by the rains. Therefore, wearing green is a way for married women to express joy and devotion, and signifies marital bliss and well-being of their husbands.

The festival is primarily celebrated by women to honour the divine union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Hariyali Teej 2025: Puja rituals Hariyali Teej begins at sunrise, as women adorn themselves in red or green sarees, apply mehendi, wear colourful bangles, and complete their look with traditional shringar.

An idol of Goddess Parvati is placed on a beautifully decorated platform, surrounded by offerings such as flowers, sweets, and coconut. The puja commences with the lighting of a diya and the chanting of devotional songs.

Married women observe a nirjala vrat (fast without food or water) for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried girls fast in hopes of finding a good life partner.

The day is filled with joyous festivities—folk songs, dancing, and swinging on vibrantly decorated jhoolas capture the essence of the season.

The rituals conclude with the evening aarti and distribution of prasad, marking a celebration of devotion, strength, and the enduring spirit of womanhood.

When is Hariyali Teej 2025? According to Drik Panchang, the festival of Hariyali Teej will be observed on Sunday, July 27.

The auspicious Tritiya Tithi timings for Hariyali Teej 2025 are as follows:

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 10:41 PM on July 26

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 10:41 PM on July 27

Why is Teej so special this year? What makes Teej 2025 even more special is that it falls right in the heart of the Shravan season, when the energy of devotion is at its peak.

With monsoon in full bloom, the spirit of the festival is amplified, from the lush greenery to the sacred songs echoing through homes. This year, women aren’t just observing tradition; they’re reconnecting with a story that celebrates inner power, loyalty and feminine grace.