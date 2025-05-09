Harmless, HR-approved April Fools' prank gets employee fired, netizens say, ‘This is wild’

“Got fired because of a sticker”: A Redditor said that he was fired from his job in Canada over a harmless April Fools' prank, which he had allegedly got approved from the Human Resources beforehand.

In the viral post, the social media user shared an image of the sticker that got in into trouble and said, “I put it in our staff washroom At the top of the mirror Everyone besides the boss knew what I was doing because I had joked about doing it as an April fools joke and HR said to do it and even told me what washroom to put it in.”

However, the next day, he said he realised that all his things “weren’t where I left them” and therefore, he immediately knew he was getting suspended for it.

“I had full intentions of admitting it and speaking with him about it so that’s what I continued to do that morning. I didn’t want anyone getting blamed,” he said.

But then the unexpected happened: “As soon as I went in his office I explained to him that as a leader I shouldn’t have done that. And said sorry. He then told me we have to let you go. Not sure why he said we, HR was not there.”

The social media user then shared an incident that his boss recalled when he asked him if there was anything that he had done in the past that betrayed his trust like this had.

The Redditor said that he said “okay thanks for everything” and left after saying goodbye to the cleaner. He added that he wasn't even written up or suspended from his job of 10 months.

“Part of me is so sad because I spent so much time focusing on making sure everyone felt comfortable and confident so we could have a successful shift. My heart is broken because a lot of the staff believed in me as a leader,” he said.

The user sought help from fellow Redditors to see if he should approach the labour board about it or not, since he didn't have a written proof.

Here how the netizen reacted: Netizens were of the opinion that this incident is unlikely to be the sole reason for firing someone and said the social media user likely offended someone.

“This is wild, we have these signs at work in the employee-only areas. No one cares,” a user said.

“That is something insane to fire someone over, they probably just wanted you gone anyways and used this as an excuse. Get a union job and you won't have to work for little bitches who can fire you for any reason,” added another user.

A user said: “We had this in my bathroom at my old job, and it was my manager who put it up lol. We all thought it was hilarious. People are weird to get offended by this.”