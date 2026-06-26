Prince Harry and Meghan are likely to bring their two children – Archie and Lilibet – to the United Kingdom in July, according to BBC News.

It will be the first time the Duke of Sussex, who lives in California, will be visiting the UK with his family in four years.

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Next month will be one year since the start of the Invictus Games.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Will Harry and Meghan's children meet King Charles during their visit to the UK? ⌵ It is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, will meet King Charles during their visit, as the last time he saw them was at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. 2 What are the security concerns for Harry and Meghan's UK visit? ⌵ Prince Harry has previously expressed concerns about safety for his family during visits to the UK due to downgraded security after stepping back from royal duties. It's reported that his security arrangements for the upcoming visit are under review. 3 Why might Meghan Markle's presence be significant during the visit? ⌵ Meghan Markle's presence could symbolize an effort to rebuild relationships with the royal family, as noted by a royal commentator. Her attending the visit would suggest a collective approach to reconciliation involving the Sussex family. 4 How long has it been since Harry visited the UK with his family? ⌵ It will be four years since Prince Harry visited the UK with his family, as he has been living in California since stepping back from royal duties. 5 What steps has Prince Harry taken towards reconciliation with King Charles? ⌵ Prince Harry expressed a desire for reconciliation with the Royal Family and met King Charles at Clarence House last September, marking their first face-to-face meeting since February 2024.

He has previously expressed his desire to bring his two children back to his country of birth. However, the news outlet said, it is not clear what the security arrangements for the visit will be.

Will Meghan join Harry to meet Charles? While it is still unclear if Meghan Markle would accompany Prince Harry to meet King Charles during their UK visit, royal commentator Amanda Matta told Page Six that her presence could add a “symbolic weight to any reunion”.

“If Meghan accompanies Harry to the UK or to a meeting with his family, it would signal to the public that any effort at rebuilding relationships extends to the Sussex family as a whole,” she said.

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She also noted that Markle's relationship with the monarch “has always been somewhat distinct from Harry's.”

“Historically, there have been indications that Charles made efforts to welcome her into the family, but she has taken a step back in recent years,” Matta said. “I see that as an acknowledgement that the Sussexes' ongoing tensions with the royals actually stem from Harry and his own family.”

Will the young Sussexes meet their grandfather? It is also unclear if the Sussexes will meet King Charles during their visit. The King last saw his grandchildren during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Also Read | King Charles becomes first British monarch to disclose tax bill in modern era

Chance of reconciliation? Prince Harry spoke about his desire for a "reconciliation" with the Royal Family in a BBC News interview last year.

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What has been seen as a first step in the direction, the duke met with his father, King Charles, at Clarence House in London last September, in their first face-to-face meeting since February 2024.

After Harry stepped away from his royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US with his family, his security was downgraded. He fought to get police protection reinstated when visiting the UK, but lost the legal battle in May.

Speaking to the BBC after the ruling, Harry said it was not safe to bring his family back to the country of his birth because he could not guarantee their safety.

Sources told the BBC that Prince Harry's security access when he visits the UK was under review.

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“The UK government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate,” a government spokesperson said on Wednesday. “It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security.”

Invictus Games The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event created specifically for wounded, injured, and ill members of the armed forces and veterans.

The Games were founded in 2014 by Prince Harry. He was reportedly inspired to create the event after attending the US Warrior Games in 2013, where he saw firsthand how competitive sports could aid the physical and psychological recovery of wounded veterans.

The inaugural Invictus Games were held in London in 2014, drawing over 400 competitors from 13 nations. Since then, it has grown into a major international event held in various cities worldwide, including Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague, and Düsseldorf.

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Next year's competition will be held in Birmingham.

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