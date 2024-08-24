Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced backlash during their Columbia visit for allegedly burdening the country with security costs and attempting an 'official royal tour' despite stepping down from royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ambition to create an ‘alternative royal family’ image bombed as the couple did not receive the reception they expected during their Columbia visit. Instead, it sparked significant backlash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The couple faced criticism for allegedly burdening the impoverished country with £1.5 million in security costs, and many perceived their actions as an attempt to outshine Harry’s family by conducting what seemed like an official royal tour, even though they had stepped down from their royal duties.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Noting that they can’t have the best of both worlds, commentators said, “They quit the royals, so why are they trying to do official visits and take attention away from the real royals?" one asked, while another fumed, “Meghan and Harry want to have their cake and eat it. But they need to decide if they want to be Hollywood stars or royalty, you can’t be both." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Columbian official Andres Escobar claimed, as reported by Yahoo, the couple was invited by the country’s vice president Francia Marquez “because she saw them on Netflix." He added it was unfair on Columbian people as they had to pay for Harry and Meghan visit.

A source claimed that they are eager to be viewed on par with Prince William and Kate Middleton, but without the constraints of royal protocol.

“Both Meghan and Harry are keen to do more of these tours as that’s what they love doing and what they enjoyed most about royal life," a source told . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}