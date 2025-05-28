Harry Potter Cast HBO: Author JK Rowling approves Hogwarts' new trio, says ‘Couldn't be happier’

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, approved the new Harry Potter cast for the HBO television series and said the young trio who'll now play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley are “wonderful”.

HBO officially announced that Dominic McLaughlin will play the iconic role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will play the clever and brave Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley, Harry’s loyal best friend.

Responding to a Potterhead, a Harry Potter fan, Rowling said, “All three are wonderful. I couldn't be happier.”

JK Rowling on Harry Potter HBO's casting

Notably, things went south between Rowling and the original Harry Potter stars – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, after the author's transphobic comments went viral. Her views on the trans community were met with criticism from the actors who began their careers as child stars in the Harry Potter films.

Here's how netizens reacted to the Harry Potter cast HBO: Most fans were thrilled to see the new Harry Potter cast. However, a few were disappointed by the casting of Hermione Granger and Snape.

“Please tell Dominic, Arabella and Alistair that they are already loved by the fandom and we can't wait to see the show! We wish them all the best and that they have a magic time,” a fan said.

Another added: “Not bad at all. Good luck all of them and that have fun making this for a new generation of Potterheads.”

“Looks great, looking forward for it, I am sure they are gonna be great,” said another fan.

Also Read | John Lithgow responds to backlash over his casting as Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series

A fan highlighted that Arabella, the young girl who'll play Hermione in the HBO series, matches the description of the character in the books. “Dude, that is not bad. I like that casting. They look right. Even the girl has the teeth Emma Watson did not have, but Hermione is supposed to have.”

“After miscasting Snape, I have no faith at them redeeming themselves,” a disappointed fan said.

“They don't deserve all the hate they will probably get cuz of the awful Snape casting... It's gonna flop idk how people don't get it,” a fan added.

However, some fans were unhappy with the remake overall and said, “A lot of Potter fans will not be watching, I'm one of them.”

“This show will blow, the movies are superior,” added a fan.

Filming for the HBO Original Series is set to begin this summer. The show is planned as a faithful adaptation of the books, with each season covering one novel in the series.

Harry Potter HBO cast: • Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

• Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

• Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

• John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

• Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

• Nick Frost as Hagrid

• Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

• Luke Thallon as Quirrell