A viral Instagram video has caught everyone’s attention. It shows a foreigner at the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. His striking resemblance to Harry Potter keeps social media abuzz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The clip, captioned Kumbh me angrez ne khaya bhandara, has left viewers amazed and confused. In the video, the man casually eats Prasad from a disposable plate.

The video quickly gained popularity; people wondered if he was Daniel Radcliffe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Harry Potter prasad ka aanad lete huye (Harry Potter is enjoying the prasad)," wrote one user. “Bhai Harry Potter jaisa dikh raha hai (Bro, he is looking like Harry Potter)," another user wrote.

“Isne khana barbaad nahi kia (He did not waste food)," noticed one user. “Bharat m khana pura khatam krne ka khane ka adar krna inko bhi ata h hame garv hona chahiye ki inhe bhi respect h hamari (They also know how to respect food by finishing it completely in India. We should be proud that they respect our culture too)," came from another.

International delegates from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad & Tobago and UAE have come to witness the Mahakumbh 2025, according to Kumbh Mela Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15 lakh devotees take the dip Mahakumbh 2025 started on January 13 and will continue until February 26. On January 21, dense fog covered Prayagraj, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius. However, flight operations at Prayagraj Airport remained unaffected.

Despite cold weather and fog, a large number of devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on January 21 to take a holy dip. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, nearly 16 lakh devotees took the dip on the ninth day of the event.

Since January 13, nearly 9 crore people have participated in the sacred ritual at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, according to ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mahakumbh, held every 12 years at four locations in India, is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. Key upcoming bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).