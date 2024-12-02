Rupert Grint, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has been ordered to pay £1.8 million ( ₹18.34 crore) in taxes after losing a legal battle with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). The dispute stems from a 2011-12 tax return, according to the BBC.

Grint, now 36, argued that a £4.5 million payment he received from a company managing his business affairs was a capital asset and should be taxed as such. However, HMRC claimed the sum should have been treated as income and taxed at a higher rate.

In a ruling by tax tribunal judge Harriet Morgan, Grint’s appeal was dismissed. The judge noted that the payment "derived substantially the whole of its value from the activities of Mr. Grint" and should be taxed as income.

The actor’s legal team appealed HMRC’s decision during hearings in November and December 2022 at the First-Tier Tribunal in London. Despite their efforts, the tribunal upheld HMRC’s position.

This is not Grint’s first tax-related legal setback. In 2019, he lost a case involving a £1 million tax return.