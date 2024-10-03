Harry steals time for Meghan, Archie, Lilibet during busy NYC trip, ‘Diana Award’ winner appreciates the ‘sweet’ moment

No matter how busy Prince Harry is with his official trips and other philanthropic ventures, the Duke of Sussex always manages to make time for his family. During his ongoing trip to New York City, Prince Harry made time to FaceTime with his wife, Meghan Markle and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex had a short conversation with his family before taking the stage at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit, reported PEOPLE. On the first day of his visit, Harry participated in a panel discussion on mental health, which was joined by Dr Tessy Ojo, CEO of the charity, along with two Diana Legacy Award recipients, Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, etc.

All the panellists focused on discussing the importance of mental health and how the young generation is struggling with these issues while coping with pressure to perform well academically, professionally, etc.

Interestingly, the date of Prince Harry's discussion panel program coincided with the day when his mother late Princess Diana, announced the launch of its "Decade of Youth Wellbeing" amid its 25th anniversary year. The initiative was described as a “bold, ambitious and collaborative plan to harness the power of young people.”

Also Read | Prince Harry ‘upstaged’ at event by wife Meghan Markle

Diana Award recipient applauds Harry's efforts Prince Harry's efforts to manage his philanthropic events and his family time received applause from many during his New York City trip. Diana Legacy Award recipients Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, 18, and Christina Williams, 27, were also a part of the panel discussion. During the conversation, Zhang applauded Prince Harry for making efforts to be available for his family even when he is very busy with his other commitments.