Harry-Meghan in panic mode? 'Explosive' new documentary may reveal Markle's past secrets, first marriage: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face potential embarrassment from an upcoming documentary revealing controversial aspects of their past, including Meghan's Hollywood party lifestyle and her first marriage breakdown, as per OK! Magazine.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have faced controversy since stepping back from Royal duties. However, an “explosive" upcoming documentary may embarrass the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by revealing several controversial aspects of their past, according to OK! Magazine.