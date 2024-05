Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face potential embarrassment from an upcoming documentary revealing controversial aspects of their past, including Meghan's Hollywood party lifestyle and her first marriage breakdown, as per OK! Magazine.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have faced controversy since stepping back from Royal duties. However, an “explosive" upcoming documentary may embarrass the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by revealing several controversial aspects of their past, according to OK! Magazine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Meghan Markle slammed for ‘very rude’ interaction during Nigeria tour with Prince Harry German TV producer and Royal journalist Ulrike Grunewald is making the documentary. She has travelled to California to explore Harry and Meghan's lives in Montecito. One of the interviewees is Richard Mineards, a former UK Royal correspondent who now lives in their neighbourhood.

In his latest column, Mineards mentioned that Melanie Hillmann from Los Angeles interviewed him for two hours about his neighbours, Harry and Meghan. The couple, known for valuing their privacy, might be worried about what the new documentary could reveal, especially Meghan, the publication added while citing a source that claimed Harry and Meghan could “panic". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mobbed by ‘fans’ during Nigeria trip “There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don’t necessarily want in the public domain. It’s no secret that they both led colourful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don’t know," OK! reported while citing the source.

The publication added that Meghan Markle was well-known in Hollywood for her parties before marrying Prince Harry. According to the source, there are aspects of her past she has "brushed over," but some people are ready to reveal them.

Also Read: Charles did for Meghan Markle what her father should have done on her wedding day; expert says, 'It was a rare honour' A source told OK! magazine that Meghan Markle's past might get more scrutiny, particularly her fallout with Kate Middleton. The source suggests this could challenge the narrative that Kate was entirely at fault. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meghan Markle’s first marriage One potentially “explosive" topic is the breakdown of her first marriage, the source added.

In 2011, Meghan Markle married Trevor Engelson, a talent manager and film producer. They separated two years later and finalised their divorce in 2014 due to "irreconcilable differences".

“Her first marriage didn’t end well and her ex-husband is yet to speak out – but who knows, for the right amount of money, he may have his say," the source said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meghan met Prince Harry in 2016 and married him in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!