Harry-Meghan likely to be back as working Royals, divide time between US, UK: Expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle consider splitting time between the UK and the States to boost their brand Sussex. Royal author Tom Quinn suggests hope for a softer stance from King Charles after Queen's demise.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started discussions about possibly splitting their time between the UK and the States. A royal expert revealed it while referring to Meghan's worry over their brand losing its charm.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message