Prince Harry and Meghan Markle consider splitting time between the UK and the States to boost their brand Sussex. Royal author Tom Quinn suggests hope for a softer stance from King Charles after Queen's demise.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started discussions about possibly splitting their time between the UK and the States. A royal expert revealed it while referring to Meghan's worry over their brand losing its charm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their Royal exit in 2020 sparked debates. But, with the Queen's demise, hopes were pinned on King Charles softening his stance.

"Meghan and Harry had always hoped that when Queen Elizabeth died, Charles would take a less strict view of what it means to be a working Royal. Six months in the UK as a working Royal followed by six months in the States would bolster brand Sussex which is less and less interesting without the working Royal angle," Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

People in America would have liked Harry more as a Royal as being a Royal is his main identity. However, Now that he's not, people would not care much about him, Quinn said.

"Meghan doesn't like the thought that this could make her less popular," he added.

At the same time, it may not be Meghan's priority to settle in the UK, revealed a Hollywood insider. "Meghan would not be happy settling in the UK, although I'm sure Harry would enjoy spending more time in his homeland and reconnecting with his old friends," Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR told the Daily Mirror.

Critics argue that the couple's wish to retain their Royal titles, while not fully committing to the responsibilities, doesn't sit well with King Charles. This adds a layer of complexity to any potential return to Royal life, making it a distant possibility.

Meghan may not like to return While there is a buzz that Harry is eager to return to the UK, industry insiders argue against it. They take note of Meghan's discomfort with the UK's Royal lifestyle.

Public opinion of Meghan in the UK has dropped to an all-time low, as per a YouGov survey. Experts suggest that Harry-Meghan's future lies in America, where they currently have a stronger base of support.

