Harry-Meghan UK return: Why Prince William, Kate could face a new Royal family test

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s expected return to the UK for an extended stay has reportedly raised concerns within the royal family, with several royal experts warning that the move could put further pressure on the already strained relationship between Harry and his elder brother, Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to stay at a private, nonroyal residence outside London and will not resume their royal duties, which they stepped back from in 2020. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are expected to begin school in the UK in September.

William 'blindsided' by Sussexes' return Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that Prince William was caught off guard by the prospect of Harry and Meghan returning for an extended period.

“Prince William was blindsided,” Schofield said.

She said William had noticed Harry’s recent public indications that he wanted to spend more time in Britain but had not expected the Sussexes to make such a significant return.

“He had found Harry’s recent eagerness to publicly signal that he wanted to spend more time in Britain unusual, but that is very different from anticipating a full return,” Schofield said.

According to her, William now faces a situation he did not seek out and would probably have preferred to avoid given the state of their relationship.

Waleses 'uneasy' over Sussex return British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard said William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are reportedly “feeling uneasy” about another prolonged period of scrutiny surrounding the Sussexes.

Chard described the situation as another chapter in what she called the “endless Sussex soap opera.”

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich similarly predicted that tensions could rise, particularly if the Sussexes spend time around the wider royal family.

“Things are projected to be tense at Balmoral,” Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

She said Catherine was “particularly guarded” because of how deeply hurt she was by Harry and Meghan.

Fordwich added that William and Catherine were focused on protecting their family stability while prioritising their responsibilities as senior royals.

Harry, Meghan reportedly not invited to private meeting with King Royal broadcaster Neil Sean said Harry and Meghan have so far not been invited to meet King Charles privately during their holiday in the UK.

“This will not happen while William is there,” Sean said, claiming William has “no desire to connect on any level with his younger brother and simply has no time for [Meghan].”

The king reportedly learned about Harry and Meghan’s plans to return to the UK only three days before the move was made public.

Harry's return comes amid King's cancer treatment The Sussexes' return also comes at a sensitive time for King Charles, who has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer diagnosed in 2024.

Harry has previously spoken publicly about his concerns over his father's health. In 2025, he said he did not know “how much longer my father has” and expressed his wish for his children to develop a relationship with their grandfather.

Last month, Charles met Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet at Highgrove House.

'Geography cannot repair' family rift Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said Harry's return could create a particularly difficult situation for William and Catherine because the brothers have reportedly not spoken for years.

“Since the brothers haven’t spoken in years, the imminent arrival of the Sussexes places William and Catherine in a pressured and difficult situation,” Fitzwilliams said.

He claimed William is “reportedly furious” but stressed that the King must recognise William and his family as central to the future of the monarchy.

Schofield argued that simply having Harry back in Britain would not necessarily repair the relationship between the brothers.

“Geography cannot repair a relationship where trust has been so badly damaged,” she said.

She added that Harry’s return could make the estrangement more visible because the public would inevitably question why the brothers were living in the same country but still not meeting.

“William and Catherine could suddenly find themselves under public pressure to perform a reconciliation that probably doesn’t exist behind closed doors,” Schofield said.

Sussexes to remain outside working royal family Despite their return to Britain, Harry and Meghan are not expected to resume their former royal duties.

The couple stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020 and subsequently moved to the United States. Their expected UK stay is therefore not a return to royal service but a move centred partly on their children's schooling and family ties.

The situation could nevertheless bring Harry closer geographically to his father and brother, potentially putting renewed attention on the family's unresolved divisions.