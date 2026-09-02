Harsh Goenka backs civic sense debate after Indian tourists’ Germany bus video: ‘We must respect local etiquette’

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has joined the debate over a viral video showing a group of Indian tourists singing and clapping loudly inside a crowded public bus in Germany.

Reacting to the clip on X, Goenka acknowledged the group’s enthusiasm but said Indians travelling abroad also have a responsibility to respect the norms of the country they are visiting.

“Again, a group of Gujaratis singing loudly on a public bus in Germany has sparked a debate. I love the Gujarati joie de vivre, but abroad we are ambassadors of India. We must respect local etiquette and fellow passengers or risk making Indian tourists unwelcome.”

What Happened On The Bus? The video shows several Indian tourists standing in the aisle of a crowded vehicle and turning part of the journey into an impromptu singing session.

The group can be seen singing or chanting loudly while clapping, raising their arms and gesturing enthusiastically. Some of them appear to be recording the moment on their phones, while others smile and move along to the song.

Their performance continues as other passengers remain seated around them. The surrounding commuters appear noticeably quieter, with several watching the group as the singing and clapping continues.

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Some passengers appear disappointed, while others simply observe the tourists without participating in the celebration.

The video subsequently sparked discussion online, with users questioning whether such behaviour is appropriate on public transport and how much travellers should adapt to local customs while abroad.

Goenka’s comments added another dimension to the discussion, particularly around the idea that tourists can influence how fellow travellers perceive Indians overseas.

Not Goenka’s First Post On Civic Sense The industrialist has previously used social media to comment on public behaviour and the experience of travellers in India.

About a week ago, another video circulating on X caught his attention. It showed the duty-free area at Delhi Airport, which international passengers pass through after completing immigration.

The duty-free section features products including spirits, cosmetics, luxury fragrances, chocolates and snacks from international brands, which are sold without certain local import duties, sales taxes or value-added tax (VAT).

The video featured a flyer expressing dissatisfaction with the experience of passing through the shopping area upon arriving in India.

Sharing it on X, Goenka criticised what he described as aggressive sales tactics at airports.