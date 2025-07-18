Harsh Goenka criticises 9 to 5 jobs, internet points at irony: 'If your employees start believing...'

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, who is known for sharing insightful details on life and leadership on X, formerly Twitter, has shared some advice for corporate employees. Criticising 9-to-5 jobs, he urged people not to fall for them. His view has gained mixed reactions from netizens.

Harsh Goenka's post about 9-to-5 jobs Harsh posted a video showcasing how 9-to-5 jobs 'take over’ lives.

It features a freshly graduated man who is hired by someone to stand in a restricted area—a metaphor for how a 9-to-5 job begins with an internship. The story goes on to show how the man eventually lands a full-time role. Over time, he grows unhappy as his friends enjoy life while he remains stuck in his corporate routine. Even after receiving a promotion, his situation doesn’t change. He continues to stand, trapped in the same cycle.

Years later, now old and fragile, he retires. With his retirement money, he buys a skateboard from some youngsters. But when he tries to ride it, it’s too late; he falls, no longer young enough to enjoy what he missed.

The video ends with a message: “How a 9 to 5 takes over your life.”

Sharing the video, Goenka wrote, “Wake up….before it’s too late!”

See post here:

Internet divided about Harsh Goenka's post His post has received divided opinions. While many agreed with him, some also called out the irony of his thoughts.

Reacting to his post, a user wrote in the comments, “9-5 is a trap. Period.” “No matter how talented you are, you will be replaced as soon as your time in the job is over. You will be completely absorbed in the job, so live life, don't waste it,” added another.

One more agreed to Goenka, saying, “Once you're in a 9-to-5 job, you can become trapped in it. The force of habit doesn't allow you to consider other options, even if they become available to you. And every single Organisation needs these employees. Some who join at 20 and retire at 60 move up only a few steps.”

A section of the internet also schooled Harsh Goenka.

Among them, one user commented, “Sir ji, don't show it to your employees. Imagine if all your employees start believing in it then what will happen to your organisation.”

“Great message for RPG employees,” joked another user.