Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, has always been a melting pot of dreams, struggles, and triumphs. Capturing its essence in a few words is no easy task, but Harsh Goenka, chairperson of RPG Group, managed to do just that in a post on X that struck a deep chord with netizens.

Goenka’s post beautifully described what happiness in Mumbai feels like—the aroma of vada pav at a street stall, the rush of local trains, the serenity of Marine Drive, and the grand festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. He highlighted the city's unique contrast, from the glamour of Bollywood to the everyday hustle of dabbawalas weaving through chaotic streets.

His words resonated strongly with users, who flooded the post with heartfelt responses. One user shared their deep connection with Mumbai, writing, “All said & done Mumbai is a place to work. People are absolutely professional and for a careerist every day there is opportunity to learn. Had a very satisfying innings there. Shall remain ever grateful to city of Mumbai. (sic)”

Another user expressed love for the city, stating, “Mumbai is not just a city; it’s an emotion! The perfect blend of chaos and calm, dreams and determination. No matter where you go, Mumbai stays with you ❤️🏙️”

Many users also appreciated Goenka’s empathetic words, with one commenting, “Always find a pleasure when I read your beautiful comments about hardworking common ppl. Never ever read this type of empathetic words from other industrialists, they do many good things but their skill to share their thoughts might be lacking.”

Another admirer praised the post, saying, “Beautifully written and thoughtful ✨👌. Wishing for you a superb mid-week Sir 😊.”