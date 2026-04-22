Harsh Goenka echoes viral Mumbai woman’s demand: 'Stop blocking roads for your political agendas'

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has weighed in on a viral video from Mumbai, backing a woman who confronted authorities over traffic disruption caused by a political rally.

Sharing his reaction on X, Goenka said the woman had articulated what many citizens experience but rarely voice publicly.

“An angry lady’s image shouting at a political leader and his party for having stopped the road has gone viral. That one woman has said what millions of us feel. Stop blocking roads for your political agendas. Stop blocking roads, temples, for VIPs. People have work, emergencies, lives. This entitlement has gone too far,” he wrote.

Check out the tweet here:

His post has since drawn significant attention, adding momentum to the conversation already building around the viral clip.

All about the viral video

The video, widely circulated on social media, captures a woman confronting Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister, Girish Mahajan, and police personnel in Mumbai’s Worli area.

The commuter, whose car was stuck in a traffic jam for hours, is seen stepping out and walking into the middle of the rally. Visibly frustrated, she questions the disruption caused to the public and demands that the road be cleared.

At one point, she shouts, “Get out of here!” and points to nearby open grounds, arguing that such gatherings could be held without blocking key roads.

Rally in Worli triggers traffic gridlock

The incident occurred during a protest march organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

The rally was directed at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Congress and its allies, over the rejection of the Women’s Reservation Bill at the Centre.

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Scheduled to begin at 5 pm, the march reportedly started late, leading to severe congestion across the Worli area. The route ran from Jambhori Maidan to the Dome through roads that typically see heavy traffic.

The woman seen in the video was reportedly on her way to pick up her child from school when she got caught in the standstill for an extended period.

Heated exchange with officials

As the situation escalated, the commuter directly addressed Minister Girish Mahajan, questioning the decision to hold the rally in a way that disrupted daily life.

Her frustration also extended to the police present at the scene. When officers attempted to intervene, she insisted on speaking with senior officials. She was later escorted to the side, where police attempted to address her concerns.

The video of the exchange quickly went viral, prompting reactions from across social media.

Internet reacts

The incident and Goenka’s remarks have triggered a wide range of responses online.

One user commented, “While I much agree with what her cause is and we must put an end to this VIP jamboree however nowadays it’s also very difficult to understand who has what political affiliations as the real story comes out slowly.”

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Another wrote, referencing Animal Farm, “In a power driven society like ours, as George Orwell says in Animal Farm ‘Some animals are more equal than others.’ She has echoed sentiments of millions across Indian cities. The systemic failure. Time we taxpayers demand our rights.”