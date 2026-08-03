Harsh Goenka marvels at Japan's 'Human fridge', suggests installation in street corners to combat summer heat

Industrialist and RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka fails to go out of spotlight due to his social media commentary on a range of topics but this time he chose something very unique — a “human fridge." Fascinated with the unusual Japanese invention, he took to social media to suggest that Indian street corners should have this stainless-steel fridge during summer months.

In a post on X, he stated, “Japan has introduced a “human fridge,” a personal cooling booth designed to help people cool down during extreme summer heat. With heat becoming unbearable, we should put them in street corners during summer.”

Also Read | Harsh Goenka shares Swiss hotel's rules for Indians amid viral garba video

How did social media react? A user wrote, “Human fridge in a Mumbai local at 6pm would collapse the economy faster than any policy ever could.” Another user remarked, “But in India people will put cold drink and water bottles to sale.” A third user joked, "There will be huge lines for it for few days and someone will drag it to their house after two weeks.

A fourth comment read, “with a population of 140 crore, this one-seater cooling box will not work in India. Instead, we need an air-conditioned shamiana.” A fifth user quppied, “You do not know the calibre of our people, they will make this fridge their permanent residence.” A sixth user stated, “Indians get the same cooling in the omnipresent ATM kiosks.”

Also Read | Out of fridge space? These 8 convertible double doors give extra room instantly

All you need to know about Human fridge Developed by Japanese vending machine manufacturer SDRS, this “human refrigerator" booth was named the Do Hiemon Box, Japan Today reported. With a capacity of one person, this giant refrigerator blows out cool air at temperatures as low as five degrees Celsius.

Also Read | 5 great handheld fans that will help you beat the heat and humidity

According to Industrial equipment supplier Trusco Nakayama, it can help to ward off heat stroke in just 20 minutes. It uses half as much energy as an average portable air conditioner but provides about the same temperature as the chiller compartment of a refrigerator.

The makers claim that by spending around10 minutes inside the Do Hiemon Box, one can get relief from symptoms of heat exhaustion as it rapidly lowers body temperature. Specifically designed for people who work in hot environments such as construction sites, factories, warehouses and outdoor event venues, the booth comes with three airflow and cooling settings. Mounted on wheels, it requires no installation and can be placed indoors or outdoors. The compact cooling pod of 1.75 metres (5.7 feet) height switches off automatically after 20 minutes of use to prevent overcooling.