Harsh Goenka praises Odia cuisine, says it deserves more recognition: ‘Just balance, mustard, fermentation’

When discussions around Indian food begin, the spotlight often falls on buttery Punjabi dishes, fiery South Indian staples, or Bengal’s iconic sweets and seafood. However, industrialist Harsh Goenka believes one regional cuisine continues to be overlooked - Odisha’s traditional food.
In a post on X, Goenka praised the simplicity and depth of Odia cuisine, saying it deserves a far bigger place in conversations about Indian food culture.
“Indian cuisine conversations often revolve around Punjabi, South Indian or Bengali food. Odiya cuisine deserves a much bigger place on that table. What struck me most was its restraint. No overload of cream, butter or chillies. Just balance, mustard, fermentation, texture and freshness,” he wrote.
Goenka’s remarks resonated with many food lovers because they highlighted the understated nature of Odia cooking. Unlike cuisines known for heavy gravies or intense spice levels, Odia food focuses on clean flavours, seasonal ingredients and nutritional balance.
The industrialist revealed that he sampled several home-cooked dishes, including Dahi Bara Aloo Dum, Drumstick-Brinjal Besara, Chhena Tarkari, Chakuli Pitha and Aloo Patra Besara — all considered comforting staples in many Odia households.
These dishes reflect the essence of Odisha’s culinary traditions, where simple ingredients are elevated through techniques such as fermentation, steaming and slow-cooking with mustard-based preparations.
A significant influence on Odia cuisine comes from the culture surrounding Jagannath Temple and the sacred kitchen dedicated to Lord Jagannath, regarded as one of the world’s largest temple kitchens.
Many social media users responding to Goenka’s post recalled their experiences of eating temple food in Puri and praised its simplicity and flavour.
One user commented, “Odia dishes are absolutely amazing, tasty, healthy and nutritious. Try Dalma, Ghanta, Besar, popularly served in the Jagannath temple, and many more.”
Another wrote, “Been to Odisha so many times. If you eat Abhada at the Puri Jagannath temple, you will forget every other food. Eating prasad there is divine.”
Several users suggested that Odisha’s cuisine has not received the recognition it deserves largely because it has never been aggressively marketed like some other regional Indian cuisines.
One social media user argued that restaurant menus across the country should go beyond the broad categories of “North Indian” and “South Indian” and include an “East Indian” section to showcase food traditions from Odisha and neighbouring eastern states.
Goenka’s post has since sparked renewed interest in Odia cuisine, with many users encouraging others to explore its subtle yet deeply satisfying flavours.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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