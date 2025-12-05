Harsh Goenka’s viral post jokes about IndiGo’s ‘name change’ amid flight disruptions

A tongue-in-cheek post by industrialist Harsh Goenka has summed up what thousands of passengers are experiencing across India — IndiGo flights that simply didn’t go.

As large-scale operational disruptions continue for the fourth straight day, Goenka shared a spoof of the airline’s logo with a new name: “ItDidn’tGo”, taking a playful swipe at the ongoing cancellations and delays. The post quickly went viral, with many travellers saying the joke perfectly reflects their frustration.

India’s largest airline has cancelled hundreds of services since earlier this week, stranding passengers at major hubs including Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, and pushing ticket prices for alternate flights to exorbitant levels.

Passengers Facing Fares 8–10 Times Higher The anger online has been fuelled by real stories of travellers missing important commitments due to last-minute cancellations.

‘ItDidn’tGo’ — Internet Finds Humour in Chaos Goenka’s post struck a chord with stranded flyers.

“IndiGo going from IndiGo to ItDidn’tGo is wild 😂 Hope the next update is not a name change… but a timetable that actually works!”

“When your flight history starts sounding like a plot twist — even the logo wants a rebrand.”

“Sir, अगली बार अगर फ्लाइट delay हो जाए तो confidently कहेंगे — ItDidntGo.”

“Harsh Goenka — the new stand-up comedian!”

Many said the meme hit too close to home.

What’s Causing the Disruptions? The government and aviation regulator say the chaos stems from an unexpected pilot shortage linked to revised crew rest-duty rules under FDTL norms — stressing error-free planning was not put in place before rollout.

IndiGo, which operates 2,300 flights daily, has seen punctuality collapse as cancellations ripple across its network.

The DGCA has now approved temporary exemptions on specific pilot duty rules and ordered a review committee to assess the airline’s scheduling failures.

Refunds and Relief Measures The airline has promised automatic refunds for cancelled flights, while the Centre has directed carriers to also arrange hotel stays and alternate transport for stranded passengers.

‘We’re Monitoring Hourly’ Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said the government expects significant normalisation within three days, with full stability by February 2026 as per IndiGo’s projections.

But until the disruptions fully ease, the viral post continues to circulate — capturing the sentiment of frustrated travellers better than any official statement: If it didn’t go… call it what it is.