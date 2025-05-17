Harsh Goenka shares Apple co-founder Steve Jobs video on ‘power of asking’, netizens say ‘very important life lesson’

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka hailed the American technology mastermind and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs for his “power of asking” strategy, according to the social media post on platform X.

In the post on X, Goenka highlighted Steve Jobs' strategy of asking for things in life, rather than waiting for them. “The power of asking- Steve Jobs,” he said, sharing an old video of the Apple co-founder.

What did Steve Jobs say? In the video, Steve Jobs was telling people how the power of asking can change your life, and he ended up narrating an incident from his own life when he called up Bill Hewlett of Hewlett-Packard.

The young Steve Jobs' life story highlighted an important lesson for people, who will get rewarded in life if they are willing to ask for it.

“I've never found anybody that didn't want to help me if I asked them for help. I always call them up. I called up.. this will date me, but I called up Bill Hewlett when I was 12 years old and he lived in Palo Alto. His number was still in the phonebook, and he answered the phone himself,” said Jobs in the video shared by Harsh Goenka.

Jobs introduced himself as a 12-year-old in high school who wanted to make frequency counters. Even though Bill Hewlett laughed at the incident, he helped young Steve Jobs with all the spare parts he needed to build this frequency counter.

“Hi, I'm Steve Jobs. I'm 12 years old. I'm a student in high school, and I want to build a frequency counter. And I was wondering if you had any spare parts I could have. And he laughed, and he gave me the spare parts to build this frequency counter,” said the innovator in the video.

Hewlett also offered him a summer job at the company's assembly line, ‘putting nuts and bolts together on frequency counters.’ Jobs felt that he was in ‘heaven’ and since then he never found that people unwill to help him, he just had to ask.

“He got me a job at the place to go, and I was in heaven. And I've never found anyone who said no or hung up the phone when I called. I just asked, and when people ask me, I try to be as responsive to pay that debt of gratitude back,” said Steve Jobs.

Steve Jobs' advice In the video, Steve Jobs also revealed his concerns about people not willing to pick up the phone and call just to ask. This is one of the biggest reasons which separates people from those who are doing things. Sharing advice for individuals like his young self, he advised the employees to be willing to accept failure in life.

“Most people never pick up the phone and call. Most people never ask. And that's what separates sometimes the people who do things from the people that just dream about them,” said Jobs. “You gotta act, and you gotta be willing to fail. You got to be willing to crash and burn,” he said.

People on social media appreciated how Harsh Goenka highlighted an important lesson through sharing Steve Jobs' video on his social media platform.

“Very important life lesson. Thank for sharing Harsh ji,” said Siddharth R Mayur responding to Goenka's post.