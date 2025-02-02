Harsh Goenka, the RPG Group Chairman and billionaire, dropped a humorous video ridiculing digital content creators and describing social media narratives are made. Taking to social media, Harsh Goenka posted an amusing clip giving the message that one should not blindly believe in everything they see online.

The caption to the post on X states, “This is how Social Media Narratives are made." The viral post amassed over 26.9 thousand views, 654 likes and several comments. The38-second opens with a woman asking a man on the street to hold a sweeping tool.

This is followed by another question, she asks him if he is willing to buy shoes. She drops another question and offers water during purchase of new set of shoes. The statement, "There is something in your eyes" follows as she offers a tissue to wipe it.

Later, the friend of the man in the video comes to show him how a false story was constructed and posted online using the visuals and audio of the happenings. This gives a strong message to online content consumers, alerting them against false narratives. Let's have a look at the viral video here:

Social media reaction This post ignited discussions among users online about the importance of scepticism in digital content consumption. Social media strongly reacted to the viral post, as one user wrote, “And we thought scams are reserved for politicians.” Another user remarked, “It seems we have to be very alert nowadays.”

A third user stated, “You need to see what is not shown.” A fourth user replied, “Fake fame, fake narrative.” A fifth user commented, “Playing with the emotions.”