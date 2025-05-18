Harsh Goenka shares old photo from trip to Azerbaijan, calls it ‘useless place'

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka posted an old photograph on social media platform X, capturing a moment from a trip to Baku, Azerbaijan - a journey he described as having taken place “in better times.” The image features three prominent Indian business leaders walking together, viewed from behind.

Two Identities Confirmed, Third Remains a Mystery While several social media users quickly identified two of the individuals in the photo, the identity of the third remains undisclosed. Goenka challenged followers to guess who the trio were, asking, “How many can you identify?”

The first person was confirmed as Vikram Mehta, the former CEO of Shell India, who holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and a postgraduate degree from Oxford University.

The second was identified as India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, who in the photograph was notably seen walking without visible security and holding an old iPhone.

Speculation regarding the third figure ran rife, but Goenka dismissed all guesses. He clarified that the person on the right is neither Harsh Mariwala nor Sanjeev Bikhchandani.

Indian Travellers Boycott Azerbaijan Amid Political Backlash Political tensions have sparked a boycott of Azerbaijan as a tourist destination among Indian travellers, following the country’s support for Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan expressed solidarity with Pakistan, leading to widespread disapproval in India.

As a demonstration of national pride, the Bengaluru Wholesale Cloth Merchants Association has announced an immediate halt on all textile imports and exports to and from Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing their recent "support" for Pakistan. Meanwhile, 800 members of a Jain group cancelled their planned trips to Turkey.