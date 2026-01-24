Harsh Goenka shares pic of his socks. It has a Trump connection- Watch

Billionaire industrialist Harsh Goenka took a tongue-in-cheek swipe at US President Donald Trump with a quirky social media post that quickly drew attention online.

Sharing a short video on X (formerly Twitter), Goenka posted a glimpse of his “new socks” — a humorous pair featuring Donald Trump’s face, complete with a mock tuft of blond hair that appeared to flutter with movement. The three-second clip showed the novelty socks being worn, leaning into visual humour rather than commentary.

Captioning the post simply, “Hope you like my new socks,” Goenka’s understated remark added to the playful tone of the jab.

The post was widely viewed and shared, with users reacting to the light-hearted political satire and Goenka’s understated sense of humour.

A user wrote, “1000% tariff for this socks.”

Another user commented, “Urgently need the same print on my doormat.”

“It works for next 3years only,” the third user wrote.

The fourth wrote, “Sir, don't comb his hair too much; the poor guy will go bald!”

“Yes, but Carpet would be better,” the fifth wrote.

Earlier this month, industrialist Harsh Goenka triggered a wider online discussion on national security and foreign policy after sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter) reflecting on India’s strategic priorities in an increasingly polarised global order.

In his post, Goenka drew parallels between the actions of major global powers, arguing that geopolitical realities are often shaped by military and strategic strength. “America and Russia show how the world really works,” he wrote, adding that India must focus on building “overwhelming military strength” to safeguard its borders, people and long-term interests.

Goenka clarified that such strength, in his view, should not be aimed at threatening other nations but at ensuring deterrence. “This must be done not to threaten the world, but to ensure that no one dares to threaten us,” he said.

The remarks quickly gained traction on social media, prompting a range of responses. Some users echoed his call for stronger defence preparedness, citing regional security challenges and shifting global alliances. Others pushed back, arguing that India’s influence on the world stage has also been driven by diplomacy, economic growth and strategic partnerships, not just military capability.