Harsh Goenka takes 'quiet pride' in THIS, says 'staying calm doesn’t mean you’re unaffected...'

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, recently shared a personal leadership insight on social media platform X, underlining the power of staying calm at work. In his post, Goenka said he has never shouted or raised his voice at anyone throughout his career. While he admitted to feeling anger, disappointment, and frustration like everyone else, he stressed that “losing your temper doesn’t help” and that true leadership lies in staying composed under pressure.

Advertisement

“In all my years at work, I've never shouted or raised my voice at anyone – and I take quiet pride in that,” he wrote. “Of course, I've had moments of anger, disappointment, and frustration. But I've learned that losing your temper doesn't help. Staying calm doesn't mean you're unaffected. It means you're in control. Grace under pressure – that, to me, is the true mark of leadership.”

Advertisement

His post received praise from many users, who appreciated his calm and thoughtful approach to leadership. One user commented, “Affected but calm is a form of restraint in speech, but it does not constitute true calm. In contrast, not allowing oneself to be affected by circumstances by training one's mind to think is the essence of real calm.”

Also Read | Harsh Goenka's hilarious contribution to Elon Musk vs Trump memefest

Another commented, "This resonates deeply. Keeping calm isn't about suppressing emotions; it's about choosing how to channel them. That distinction makes all the difference, especially when the pressure's on."

A third said, "This is undoubtedly an amazing quality. I hardly know anybody rich, successful and yet so calm. One needs a profound insight to realise that losing one's temper doesn't help. It's a gift. Rare gift at that."

Advertisement