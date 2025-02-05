US President Donald Trump, right after coming to power, reiterated his controversial interest in acquiring Greenland, which is an autonomous territory under Danish control. And, Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka, seems to have ‘transformed’ Donald Trump's desire into a reality.

The RPG Group Chairman took a hilarious dig at Donald Trump's plans by sharing a glimpse of what the US map would look like, if Donald Trump indeed acquired all the territories he has set his eyes on. Harsh Goenka shared the imaginary map on X, formerly Twitter.

Interestingly, Harsh Goenka's map does not mention any of the names Greenland, or Iceland. Instead, Greenland is labelled as “Any Day Now”, while Iceland has been identified as “Might Want This Too.”

The cherry on top? The map's index clearly mentions that the USA map is as of “mid-day today,” hinting at how the map could change further depending on Donald Trump's everchanging interests.

Harsh Goenka's subtle dig at Donald Trump comes after the US President announced on Wednesday, February 5, that he will “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip. Trump and Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed reporters at the White House, where the US President announced his intentions to move Palestinians to neighbouring countries, reported The Guardian.

Will Donald Trump get Greenland and Gaza? Although Donald Trump claimed that US ‘would get Greenland,’ Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had insisted that the territory was ‘not for sale’.

On Wednesday, the Hamas condemned Donald Trump’s calls for Palestinians in Gaza to leave as “expulsion from their land,” stated multiple reports.

‘Akhand America…’ Harsh Goenka's imaginary map of the US has left netizens in splits. The X post has already garnered impressive views, with social media users posting hilarious comments.

“Akhand America,” several netizens wrote, taking a dig at the concept of ‘Akhand Bharat,’ which asserts asserts that modern-day Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Tibet are one nation.