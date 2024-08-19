Harsh Goenka tweets ‘finally discovered what is wrong with my brain’. Check RPG chairman’s ‘strange diagnosis’

Harsh Goenka of RPG Enterprises shared a GIF on X discussing his brain's 'strange diagnosis.' The video humorously states, 'On the left side there is nothing right. On the right side there is nothing left.' The tweet received various reactions from social media users.

Updated19 Aug 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Harsh Goenka-chairman of RPG group, photographed in Mumbai
Harsh Goenka-chairman of RPG group, photographed in Mumbai

RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka, on Monday shared a GIF that discussed what was ‘wrong with his brain’. Goenka, whose tweets often garner a lot of public attention, shared that he had just returned from a doctor visit who gave a ‘strange diagnosis’ of his medical problem.

Harsh Goenka is the current chairman of Mumbai-headquartered RPG Enterprises.

The Chairman of RPG Enterprises mentioned that he had been handed a ‘strange diagnosis’ and that clarified ‘what was wrong with his brain’. The tweet accompanied a short video clip of a blue bird wearing pink overalls and holding, what looked like a brain.

The video explains what is wrong with the brain. It says, “I have finally discovered what is wrong with my brain”.

“On the left side there is nothing right. On the right side there is nothing left”.

SEE THE VIDEO

The tweet immediately cracked up netizens.

One use quipped, “Sirji, Have you made this a disclosure to Stock Exchanges and SEBI”. While another wrote, “You mean your doctor has advised you take decisions on Equal Instalments?”.

Some even took a rather misogynist tone and commented, “My friend says this usually happens in married men only”.

One X user hinted at probable rejig of shares in RPG Enterprises and wrote, “Don't say, you've eyes on Sanjiv Goenka's shares”.

The quirkiest comment from one user who wrote, “And in the middle there’s a void”.

Harsh Goenka had recently reacted to Ayushmann Khurrana's video on Instagram, where the Bollywood actor is seen reciting a poiem in context with the Kolkata doctor rape case.

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana wrote and recited a heart-wrenching poem titled Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti (I wish I were a boy).

 

The viral video garnered many reactions as social media users and celebrities expressed dismay over the incident. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “I’m honestly at a loss for words. The way you’ve woven emotions into each line is truly remarkable. It touched my heart deeply.” Another user commented, “Powerful words for Unimaginable world !”

Sharing the video on X, industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote, “Very powerful words on the recent tragic incident #Kolkata from @ayushmannk.”

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 09:19 PM IST
