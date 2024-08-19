Harsh Goenka tweets ‘finally discovered what is wrong with my brain’. Check RPG chairman’s ‘strange diagnosis’

RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka, on Monday shared a GIF that discussed what was ‘wrong with his brain’. Goenka, whose tweets often garner a lot of public attention, shared that he had just returned from a doctor visit who gave a ‘strange diagnosis’ of his medical problem.

The Chairman of RPG Enterprises mentioned that he had been handed a ‘strange diagnosis’ and that clarified ‘what was wrong with his brain’. The tweet accompanied a short video clip of a blue bird wearing pink overalls and holding, what looked like a brain.

The video explains what is wrong with the brain. It says, “I have finally discovered what is wrong with my brain”.

“On the left side there is nothing right. On the right side there is nothing left”.

Just came back from my doctor and he has given a strange diagnosis of my medical problem 😱 pic.twitter.com/qXllVCXcxY — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 19, 2024

The tweet immediately cracked up netizens.

One use quipped, “Sirji, Have you made this a disclosure to Stock Exchanges and SEBI”. While another wrote, “You mean your doctor has advised you take decisions on Equal Instalments?”.

Some even took a rather misogynist tone and commented, “My friend says this usually happens in married men only”.

One X user hinted at probable rejig of shares in RPG Enterprises and wrote, “Don't say, you've eyes on Sanjiv Goenka's shares”.

The quirkiest comment from one user who wrote, “And in the middle there’s a void”.

