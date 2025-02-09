Harsh Goenka ‘loses’ 2kg lemons and 3kg in weight loss regime, says ’After two months I had...’

Honey-lemon water is one of the most common internet recipes, when you're searching weight loss regimes. Some also say that the popular drink does not aid weight loss, and is nothing but a myth.

RPG Group Chairman, Harsh Goenka, recently took a dig at the popular weight loss drink, adding that he merely lost 2kg lemons and 1kg honey by following the recipe.

“I was told that if you drink lemon juice with honey every morning for two months you will lose 2 kg weight. After two months I had lost 2 kg lemons and 3 kg honey,” Goenka wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Netizens react to Harsh Goenka's hilarious post Harsh Goenka's hilarious X post has left netizens in splits.

“At least the grocery store saw some gains! Or the quick commerce added some valuation!” commented one user.

“Harsh Ji, Please don't even think of finding that where they have been added.... As Something lost here is something gained there.... So please for your inner peace avoid this quest.…” quipped in a second user.

Another user chimed in: “Mr. Goenka, it seems the lemons and honey have managed a disappearing act while the weight remains a loyal companion. Such are the ironies of life and diet fads!”

Does honey-lemon water help in weight loss? According to multiple health blogs, honey and lemon are popular ingredients that have some health benefits. However, not all health claims about combining honey and lemon are supported by science.

Drinking more water, including honey lemon water, may help one lose weight, states Healthline. The online health and wellness website further added that increasing water intake rapidly increases metabolism, causing one to feel fuller, both of which can help a person lose weight.

Drinking honey lemon water can also help a person fill up before meals, leading to a reduction in overall calorie intake, added the online health portal.