Harsh Goenka's hilarious take on Pakistan after Operation Sindoor: ‘If we lose, India gives us food, IPL, Bollywood’

RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka had a hilarious take on Pakistan after India struck the country with Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Goenka shared an imaginary scenario where Pakistan ministers met to discuss the retaliation and the possibilities for Pakistan if they lose the war.

“After Operation Sindoor, Pak ministers met to plan a response. One genius said: “Let’s attack India!” Why? “If we lose- India gets our provinces, gives us food, jobs, roads, IPL, Bollywood, passports… we become a booming economy overnight!” Everyone cheered,” he wrote in the post.

However, one man asked what happens if Pakistan won.

“Except one man: “But… what if we win?” And everyone laughed at him,” Goenka wrote.

His post attracted a lot of traffic on the social media.

“We are happy the way we are. Let them be happy the way they are. We should have nothing to do with them, and they should have nothing to do with us (poking nose in our affairs-cross-border terrorism),” one person commented.

Advertisement

Read More

“Old one Harsh but apt for the moment,” another said.

“Are sir dil khush kar diya aapne (Wow sir, you made my heart happy),” a third user said.

“Pakistan does not believe in victory,” another user added.

Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in India-Pakistan relations, with both countries engaging in a series of military actions and counter-actions. Advertisement

India launched a joint military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, 2025. The operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 people.

India targeted nine locations, including terrorist training camps and logistical hubs associated with militant groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

On May 10, after significant cross-firings across the borders, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

The understanding was reached after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has said 35-40 Pakistani military personnel have been killed in the combat and New Delhi achieved its desired objectives. Advertisement