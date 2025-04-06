Harsh Goenka’s viral tweet: India’s ‘sabko pick karna hai’ car vs driverless Tesla and China’s Flying cars

In Sunday's tweet, Harsh Goenka mocked India for having a ‘sabko pick karna hai’ car while the world forayed into driverless and flying cars. This came a day after the RPG Enterprises chairman backed Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in his criticism of the Indian startup ecosystem.

In his tweet, Goenka shared a clip of a car overflowing with passengers as people clung to the door and sat on the vehicle's roof and bonnet, too.

Harsh Goenka compared this loaded car to driverless Teslas in the US and China's attempt to fly cars and mocked it, saying that it was so full because the wedding card said “with family”.

His tweet read: “China: Building flying cars

USA: Launching driverless Teslas

India: “Bhai, sabko pick karna hai — shaadi mein ‘with family’ likha tha!””

Also Read | Harsh Goenka shares inspiring tale of ex-IAF officer reuniting with daughter

Check out Harsh Goenka's post here:

Also Read | Harsh Goenka shares 12 simple tips for workplace kindness, check list here

Here's how netizens reacted to Harsh Goenka's post: While some netizens laughed off Goenka's tweet with a simple “India is not for beginners”, others slammed him for comparing the Indian scenario with the US and China, considering the facilities available in those countries.

“Kudos to the driver,” a user said

Another user said, “If any product is successful in India, then it will be anywhere in the world. "

“Force Motors should use this video for their advertisement.... Tyre must be CEAT,” quipped another. CEAT is an RPG company.

“India is different. Should India fall in line with machines?” asked a user.

A user slammed, saying, “Sir , With due respect. When Indian govt provides all the facilities like USA China does. We too will behave like that. So stop insulting your own people!”

Another user tagged Piyush Goyal and said, “Sir, transportation itself is such a huge issue in India that we need 10000 startups in this sector.”

“It's usual Indian mentality' to use briefcase as suitcase, scooty as scooter, scooter as car, car as truck, truck as train and Modi as Trump,” a user quipped.

“Now that’s how we do vehicle stress test realtime. Who needs laboratories,” added another user.

‘They were being directional’ Yesterday, Harsh Goenka also backed NR Narayana Murthy and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan's controversial 70-90 hour workweek concept while he agreed with Piyush Goyal's criticism of Indian startups.

He said the business leaders were taking a directional approach rather than a literal one while he slammed the 10-minute delivery ecosystem in India.