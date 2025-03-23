Prominent cricket commentator and author Harsha Bhogle has called out IndiGo airlines once again, slamming the budget carrier for its “passengers last" attitude.

“One day I am going to invite people from @IndiGo6E home for dinner and ask them to wait outside the door till the table is laid and the food is cooked. #Rude. Always #IndigoFirstPassengerLast," Harsha Bhogle posted on X, formerly Twitter.

IndiGo's response to Harsha Bhogle IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience, claiming that remote bay boarding takes more time. The airline added that passengers had to ‘wait briefly’ as the IndiGo team was assisting wheelchair users in boarding the flight.

“ Remote bay boarding can sometimes take a little longer due to ongoing vehicular and aircraft movement on the tarmac. Thank you for your support & we hope you had a pleasant flight! Looking forward to serving you again soon,” stated IndiGo.

Devina Mehra and other netizens react Harsha Bhogle's latest post slamming IndiGo sparked another series of complaints against the airline from other passengers.

Devina Mehra, chairperson of First Global, humorously stated: “Indigo makes Air India look like a luxury airline - I choose that wherever possible. Short of making you sit on wooden benches Indigo has gone as far as possible.”

“Inviting IndiGo staff for dinner: Step 1 -Make them wait outside till operational clearances are sorted. Step 2 -Randomly change the dining room at the last minute. Step 3 – Charge extra for priority seating. Step 4 – Apologize for the inconvenience and thank them for choosing my house," stated another user.

Indigo passenger gets wall for ‘window seat’ In February 2025, one person boarded an IndiGo flight expecting a window seat, but was met with a solid wall instead. His humorous post went viral, leading to a wave of witty comments and suggestions from netizens about the airline's unexpected 'upgrade' to the 'imagination class.'

When Harsha Bhogle criticised IndiGo in 2024 One X user subtly took a dig at an incident from 2024, when IndiGo had changed an elderly couple's seats on flight without prior information. Harsha Bhogle had slammed IndiGo even then, stating that the couple had paid for seats in row 4, but IndiGo changed it to seat 19 "without an explanation".