Harsha Bhogle slams IndiGo for ‘uncaring attitude’ towards senior citizens: ‘So disappointing to see how…’

Harsha Bhogle criticized IndiGo for changing an elderly couple's seats from the fourth to the nineteenth row without explanation, causing them distress due to mobility issues.

Published25 Aug 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle
Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle recently shared an unpleasant experience of a senior citizen couple travelling onboard an IndiGo flight. In a social media post, Harsha Bhogle shared how the elderly couple faced inconvenience after their confirmed seats on the fourth row were changed to the nineteenth row.

The elderly couple purposefully chose the front seat row to avoid the pain of walking too much in a narrow passage, but the Indian cricket commentator on X claimed they were later assigned seats on the nineteenth row without any explanation.

“Another example of #IndigoFirstPassengerLast. An elderly couple on my flight had paid for seats in row 4 so they wouldn't have to walk much. Without an explanation, #Indigo changed it to seat 19. The gentleman would struggle to walk to row 19 in a narrow passage. But who cares,” read the post by Harsha Bhogle on X.

He also praised the cabin crew, which allotted his fellow passengers the original seats after a few people made “noise” about it. At the same time, he criticised the apathy of the domestic carrier towards its passengers and mentioned how the elderly lady was “meekly complaining about how this is a common occurrence and how it is stressful for people their age to travel Indigo”

"The elderly lady was meekly complaining about how this is a common occurrence and how it is stressful for people their age to travel #Indigo. "I wish they didn't have a monopoly" she said. Such a pity," he added.

“You can sensitise your ground staff to put the passenger first occasionally. It was so disappointing to see how casually they were moving elderly passengers. With success comes responsibility. As someone who is proud of a successful Indian enterprise, I hope you can be more sensitive and not institutionalise this uncaring attitude.”

IndiGo response in the matter

After Harsha Bhogle brought the incident to light, an Indigo representative reacted to the incident and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the elderly couple.

“Mr Bhogle, thank you for bringing this to our attention and taking the time to speak with us. We sincerely regret the confusion that caused inconvenience to the customers. Our crew quickly intervened, ensuring they travelled comfortably in their originally assigned seats. We've also reached out to the customers to address this personally. We truly appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you again soon. 2/2 ~Satyendra," commented IndiGo on the post.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 10:57 AM IST
