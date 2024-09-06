Hartalika Teej 2024: From wishes, fasting rituals to puja muhurat; here’s all you need to know

  • Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed on Tritiya of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month. Devotees create sand idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, praying for a harmonious marriage and blessings of children.

Updated6 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Hartalika Teej Vrat 2024: Ladies putting Mehndi on their hands at Maurya Lok Complex in Patna on the eve of Teej festival, Bihar, India, Thursday,05, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Hartalika Teej Vrat 2024: Ladies putting Mehndi on their hands at Maurya Lok Complex in Patna on the eve of Teej festival, Bihar, India, Thursday,05, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Hartalika Teej Vrat is celebrated on the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. On this occasion, devotees craft temporary idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati from sand, offering prayers for a harmonious married life and the blessings of children.

Hartalika Teej wishes

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with love, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Hartalika Teej 2024!

On this sacred day of Hartalika Teej, may your life be filled with peace, love, and endless joy. Happy Hartalika Teej Vrat 2024!

May the divine blessings of Mahadev and Mata Parvati bring everlasting happiness and marital bliss into your life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

On this auspicious day, may you be showered with happiness, love, and prosperity. Happy Hartalika Teej to you and your family!

Happy Hartalika Teej! May the sacred bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati inspire your relationship with strength, love, and devotion.

On this auspicious day, may your heart be filled with peace and your home with joy. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Hartalika Teej 2024!

 

Hartalika Puja Muhurat

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 06:02 AM to 08:33 AM

Hartalika Teej Fasting Rituals

In India, women observe this day by fasting for the well-being of their husbands or future husbands. Hartalika Teej Vrat is a strict fast observed by women, typically without food or water, lasting from sunrise on Teej to sunrise on Chaturthi. Before the fast, only satvik food is consumed, and preparations for the Puja are completed. The day begins with eating Sargi, a meal of fruits and sweets, during Brahma Muhurta. Throughout the day, women refrain from eating and drinking. However, those with health concerns may consume fruits or juice after the Puja. At sunrise the next day, the fast is concluded by consuming soaked black gram and cucumber, after which a special meal is enjoyed with the family.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHartalika Teej 2024: From wishes, fasting rituals to puja muhurat; here’s all you need to know

