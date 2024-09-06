Hartalika Teej Vrat is celebrated on the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. On this occasion, devotees craft temporary idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati from sand, offering prayers for a harmonious married life and the blessings of children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hartalika Teej wishes May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with love, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Hartalika Teej 2024!

On this sacred day of Hartalika Teej, may your life be filled with peace, love, and endless joy. Happy Hartalika Teej Vrat 2024!

May the divine blessings of Mahadev and Mata Parvati bring everlasting happiness and marital bliss into your life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

On this auspicious day, may you be showered with happiness, love, and prosperity. Happy Hartalika Teej to you and your family!

Happy Hartalika Teej! May the sacred bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati inspire your relationship with strength, love, and devotion.

On this auspicious day, may your heart be filled with peace and your home with joy. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Hartalika Teej 2024!

Hartalika Puja Muhurat Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 06:02 AM to 08:33 AM