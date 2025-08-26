Hartalika Teej 2025: Celebrate festival of devotion and love with 30 heartfelt wishes for your loved ones

Hartalika Teej is a significant Hindu festival, deeply cherished by women in several North Indian states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. During this occasion, devotees observe the Swarna Gauri Vrat and offer prayers to Goddess Gauri, seeking her blessings for a happy and harmonious married life.

Hartalika Teej is observed during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. On this day, makeshift statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with sand and worshipped for marital bliss and progeny.

Here are the top wishes for Hartalika Teej Wishing you a blessed and joyful Hartalika Teej filled with devotion, love, and prosperity.

May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva bless your married life with happiness, peace, and understanding.

May your fast and prayers be answered, and may love always surround you. Happy Hartalika Teej!

On this sacred day, may your bond with your loved one grow stronger. Happy Teej!

Wishing you the colours of mehndi, the sweetness of sweets, and the joy of celebrations this Hartalika Teej!

May this Teej bring eternal love and companionship into your life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Celebrate the strength of womanhood and the beauty of devotion this Hartalika Teej.

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower you with endless blessings this Teej.

May your fast be fruitful, and your wishes be fulfilled. Happy Hartalika Teej to you and your family.

On the holy occasion of Hartalika Teej, may your life be filled with laughter, love, and light.

May the divine couple bless you with togetherness and understanding in your married life.

Wishing you good health, wealth, and prosperity this Hartalika Teej!

Celebrate the divine love of Shiva and Parvati and strengthen your bond with your partner.

May the festivities of Teej fill your heart and home with joy and positivity.

Sending you warm wishes on Hartalika Teej. May your love story be as eternal as Shiva-Parvati.

On this sacred day, may all your heartfelt prayers and wishes come true.

Let the glow of diyas and the prayers of Teej bring happiness into your life.

May the beauty of Teej fill your soul with devotion and your home with joy.

Happy Hartalika Teej! A celebration of devotion, tradition, and the eternal bond of love.

May you be blessed with happiness, peace, and a lifetime of love this Teej.

- "May Goddess Parvati bless you with marital bliss, devotion, and happiness this Hartalika Teej. Wishing you a day full of love and spiritual joy!"

- "On this sacred day, may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fulfill all your desires and shower their divine blessings on your home. Happy Hartalika Teej 2025!"

- "Wishing you strength and serenity on this pious fast. May your devotion be rewarded with love, harmony, and prosperity!"

- "Happy Hartalika Teej! May your day be filled with colorful traditions, joyful songs, and the sweet bond of togetherness."

- "Wishing you and your family a blessed Teej filled with devotion, fasting, dancing, and unforgettable moments."

- "As you fast and pray with love in your heart, may your relationship be as strong as Parvati and Shiva’s. Happy Teej!"

- "On this day of divine love, may our bond grow stronger and deeper. Wishing you a Hartalika Teej as beautiful as our journey together."

- "Just like Parvati's love won over Shiva, may your love always triumph in all seasons of life. Happy Teej to the one I adore."

- "Celebrate the grace of womanhood, the devotion of Parvati, and the blessings of Shiva. Wishing you a radiant and graceful Hartalika Teej 2025."

- "On Hartalika Teej, let's honor the strength, beauty, and unwavering faith of women everywhere. Happy Teej to all the amazing ladies!"

Haritalika Teej: Shubh Muhurat Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 05:56 AM to 08:31 AM

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 12:34 PM on August 25, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Nirjala Vrat: Many women observe a nirjala fast, which involves abstaining from both food and water for 24 hours.

No food, no water until the next morning after completing the puja and rituals. In some traditions, elderly or unwell women may observe a phalahar vrat, allowing fruits or liquids.

Haritalika Teej Puja steps Clean yourself and wear traditional attire, preferably a green or red saree/salwar with suhaag items.

Set up the idols on a clean altar or chowki.

Invoke the deities by lighting a diya and incense.

Offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and water to the deities.

Perform the Shiv-Parvati puja by reciting Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha (the story behind the fast).