Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, puja time and significance — All you need to know

Hartalika Teej 2025:Hartalika Teej, one of the several important festivals, is celebrated across the North India. It is dedicated to women, particularly married women, who pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital bliss, prosperity, and happiness.

There are three types of Teej celebrated in a year –Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

Among the three, Hartalika Teej is considered as the biggest Teej.

Teej festivity is observed with much fanfare by women in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

When is Hartalika Teej? The Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 26, 2025 (Tuesday).

Hartalika Teej is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. On this day, makeshift statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with the sand and worshipped for marital bliss and progeny.

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 05:56 AM to 08:31 AM

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 12:34 PM on August 25, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Significance On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, married women observe a fast for the long life of their husbands. They worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day.

The word Hartalika is a combination of Harat and Aalika which means abduction and female friend, respectively.

According to the legend of Hartalika Teej, the friend of Goddess Parvati took her to the thick forest so that her father can not marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish.

The morning time is considered good to perform Hartalika Puja. If morning Puja is not possible due to some reason then Pradosh time is also considered good to perform Shiva-Parvati Puja.