Harvard University is one of the most prestigious Ivy League institutes in the world, with an acceptance rate of nearly 4%. Students with good academic records and pursuit of extracurricular activities are typically accepted to this prestigious institute.

However, there is a perception that most students in university belong to wealthy families, providing them access to world-class education and a chance to participate in multiple extra-curricular activities.

Also Read | Even Harvard M.B.A.s are struggling to land jobs

In a recent video that emerged on Instagram, a user named Ashton Herndon went around Harvard campus asking students about “the most bizarre, rich things they have seen students do on campus.” The responses from students caught the attention of social media users.

One student mentioned a conversation where one person said, when asked what airline they fly, simply responded, “My dad’s.”

Another student mentioned how a student while posting a selfie from a private jet a few hours from the class hours, shows how wealthy they are .

Also Read | Hollywood Alma Mater Harvard-Westlake Taps Munis for New Campus

“The people who go to Europe on weekends. I know the plane tickets… that’s not affordable,” another student said, “A couple of people that I have met have last names that the buildings have here.”

Watch the video here:

It is typically believed that Harvard gives preference to legacy applicants who belong to wealthy families and those whose families can provide endowments or fund building.

Students also mentioned another crazy rich thing, such as wearing three Cartier love bracelets in hand, where a single bracelet costs around $6,000 each or nearly ₹5 lakh each.

Also Read | Donations to Harvard drop 15% in tumultuous year

The video has gone viral on Instagram, with more than over 4.5 million views since January 6. Several social media users have commented on the video.

“Bro hunted out the kids on scholarship to interview," one of the users said.

Another user said, “So gossip girl was not that unrealistic after all.”

“Sooooo pretty much just gotta be RICH not smart to attend Harvard …. Cool good too know,” added another.