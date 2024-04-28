Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction overturned. What does it mean for the 'disgraced' producer?
Harvey Weinstein will appeal his California conviction on May 20. His lawyer expects that the New York ruling would help bolster his appeal in that case.
New York’s highest court overturned two 2020 sex crimes conviction of the "disgraced Hollywood director" Harvey Weinstein, who was once to spend his remaining life behind bars. However, this was just one of the two cases the director has been convicted in.
