New York’s highest court overturned two 2020 sex crimes conviction of the "disgraced Hollywood director" Harvey Weinstein, who was once to spend his remaining life behind bars. However, this was just one of the two cases the director has been convicted in.

While overturning Weinstein’s conviction, the court found he should receive a new trial after his attorneys argued that his conviction in New York affected his case in Los Angeles. This recent move has made the California case even more significant.

Sexual crime allegations broke against the Oscar-winning producer in 2017, launching the #MeToo movement.

He was convicted in a New York court in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013, and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

He was later sentenced to 23 years in prison.

What is next for Harvey Weinstein?

Weinstein will appeal his California conviction on May 20, New York Times reported quoting his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean. She is appealing his conviction in California and expects that the New York ruling would help bolster his appeal in that case.

Bonjean said jurors were “overwhelmed with this bad character evidence that was not legitimate, that tainted the whole trial in California from our perspective."

“The New York decision relates to the excessive use of other accusers — and the concept of uncharged accusers and bad acts is equally applicable in the LA case," she said.

Weinstein will now be able to return to court and tell his side without having “so much baggage" from his past divulged to the jury, Arthur Aidala, Weinstein’s lawyer, said. “He’s been dying to tell his story from Day 1."

Harvey Weinstein hospitalized

Harvey Weinstein, 72, was hospitalized on Saturday upon his return to New York.

"The NYC Department of Corrections determined that Mr Weinstein needed immediate medical attention," Aidala told AFP in a statement.

"A myriad of tests are being performed on Harvey and he is being kept for observation."

(With agency inputs)

