Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their daughter's name as Dua Padukone Singh, a break from tradition. The name garnered mixed reactions, as some associating it with Dua Lipa.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have recently revealed the name of their daughter. Sharing the picture of the newborn, the actors wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The name marks a change from the convention, where the surnames are used according to the patriarchal system in the family. The actors have put the mother's surname ahead of the father’s in the daughter's name.

Singh has in the past also mentioned his willingness to change his surname to Padukone. In Indian society, a wife takes her husband's surname. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The name received much appreciation from netizens. Many also said that the name might have been inspired from the name of famous pop start Dua Lipa.

"They must have based it on dua lipa wala dua and not prayer wali dua," a user wrote on Riddit.

"Dua lipa must be glitching," another wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Just waiting for Dua Lipa to comment, ‘I’ve got competition in Bollywood now!’," a person said.

However, others defended the decision of the couple and said that it may not necessarily be based on Lipa's name.

"Blame it on this generation who thinks Dua Lipa is the trend setter for the word Dua. Lol," one netizen said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"No op..It's prayer wala dua..they mentioned in post itself," another said.

In Arabic, the word "dua" means Prayer.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the actors wrote, "Because she is the answer to our prayers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actor Bipasha Basu commented on the post, wishing the newborn a Happy Diwali. "Happy Diwali Dua," she said.

Several other actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Patralekha and Dia Mirza also congratulated the couple.

Dua was born on September 8 in HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. The couple, in a post on Instagram, had announced the birth of their daughter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}