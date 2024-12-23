AP Dhillon revealed at a concert that Diljit Dosanjh had blocked him, but Diljit denied it. AP later provided screenshots confirming the block. Tensions escalated, leading rapper Badshah to encourage reconciliation between the two artists on social media.

At a recent concert, AP Dhillon addressed Diljit Dosanjh’s shoutout to him, revealing that the Amar Singh Chamkila actor had blocked him. In response, Diljit clarified that he never blocked AP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, AP later shared screenshots showing how he was blocked by the "GOAT" singer on social media, only to be unblocked afterward.

Tension between the two artists has been growing, prompting rapper Badshah to take to social media and urge them to reconcile and remain united.

Screenshot shared by AP Dhillon on Instagram.

In another clip, AP Dhillon shared that he was able to view Diljit’s profile after clicking on it. He wrote “after" followed by laughing emojis and tagged Diljit. Dhillon then added, "I wasn't planning on saying s**t knowing everyone will hate on me anyways, but at least we know what's real and what's not," accompanied by a shrugging emoji.

During his Chandigarh concert on Saturday, AP Dhillon asked Diljit to unblock him on Instagram. This came after Diljit gave him and Karan Aujla a shout-out during his Indore concert. Addressing the crowd, AP Dhillon said, “I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what's happening with marketing, but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?"

In response, Diljit shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page, showing that his posts were visible and that his profile wasn't blocked. Diljit said, “I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni" (My issues could be with the government, but not with the artists).