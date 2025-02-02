Meghan Markle appears to have recently altered her engagement ring amid continued buzz about a split with Prince Harry. Eagle-eyed netizens spotted slight changes in trailers for her upcoming Netflix series — marking the fourth time that the Duchess of Sussex has modified the piece.

Prince Harry had proposed to Markle in 2017 with a cushion-cut diamond ring offset by two smaller, round diamonds from the personal collection of Princess Diana. He had sourced the central gem from Botswana — where the couple took their first holiday together. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have emphasised their desire to incorporate his mother's jewels to ‘know’ that the late Princess was a part of their journey. Prince Harry had also explained previously that the ring was yellow gold as it was Markle's favourite.

The engagement ring underwent a significant transformation after about two years — with the Duchess debuting a new design during a public event in 2019. It now featured a considerably thinner band and was paired with a conflict-free diamond eternity band to symbolise their expanding family. The latter also included birthstones to represent the couple and their children on the underside of the ring.

It was reported in 2022 that Markle had altered the ring yet again while she attended the Invictus Games in The Hague — with additional diamonds being added to the setting around the central gem. The Duchess was also photographed swapping out her eternity band for a delicate gold hand bracelet during this time. The ring was also absent from her finger for part of 2023 — reportedly as it was undergoing repair for a loose stone.