Has Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash Muchhal on Instagram amid break-up speculations? Here’s what we found

Amid the ongoing speculations about an alleged break-up between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, there are claims on social media that the World Cup-winning cricketer has unfollowed her fiance on Instagram.

A screenshot is doing the rounds on social media, where it shows the Smriti not following Palash. When the user searched ‘Palash’ among the people whom she’s following, it shows: ‘No users found’.

The viral screenshot on social media

However, when we checked it ourselves, the search results clearly showed Palash Muchhal in the search results. This means Smriti Mandhana is still following Palash Muchhal.

We found the viral claim to be false

The speculation about the unfollow comes after Smriti Mandhana deleted all her social media posts about her wedding. The ceremony, scheduled to take place on 23 September, has been indefinitely cancelled.

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was cancelled after two back-to-back medical emergencies in the family. On the morning of the ceremony, her father fell seriously unwell during breakfast. He was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital with heart-attack-like symptoms.

The next day, Palaash was also hospitalised due to sudden health issues. Smriti’s father is still under observation. Therefore, the family has decided to postpone the wedding until both of them recover.

Palash Muchhal’s mother, Amita Muchhal, earlier said that her son had wanted to postpone the wedding even before Smriti Mandhana did. She has told the Hindustan Times that Palash is very emotionally attached to Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana. Their relationship is even closer than the Smriti-Palash chemistry, she said..

So when “uncle” fell ill, Palash immediately decided that the wedding should not go ahead until he fully recovered. She explained that, after the haldi ceremony, Palash became very stressed and cried a lot, which suddenly made his health worse.

Palash had to be taken to the hospital for four hours, given an IV drip, ECG and other tests. While all reports are now normal, his stress levels are still high.

Did Palash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandhana? There have been online rumours that Palash has cheated on Smriti. The speculation is fueled by screenshots on Reddit and Instagram that allegedly show him chatting with a woman named Mary D’Costa.

The messages appear flirty, with invitations for a swim, a spa visit, and a morning walk at Versova Beach. In the chat, he also says his long-distance relationship ‘literally s*cks’.

“We meet once in like 3-5 months. Earlier, I used to go on her tour to chill. But, for the last two years, it’s been really hectic for me as well,” the man in the chat says.