Vikrant Massey has clarified after his recent' retirement' announcement but reiterated his need for time off in order to focus on his family and health.

Actor Vikrant Massey issued a clarification on Tuesday after announcing his 'retirement' from acting in 2025. The 12th Fail star — currently basking in the success of The Sabarmati Report — had recently claimed that it was time for him to "recalibrate" and go back home.

“My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right. Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment," he explained.

The announcement came weeks after the release of The Sabarmati Report — based on the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident of 2002. Earlier on Monday, the cast of The Sabarmati Report also attended a screening in the Parliament Library Building with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Cabinet. The film has earned ₹36.64 crore (gross) at the box office since its release on November 15.

Massey has garnered great success and acclaim in recent years with 12th Fail, the Netflix movie Sector 26, Cargo and A Death in the Gunj. He has yet another release lined up for 2025. Massey is also known for TV series Balika Vadhu as well as web series Mirzapur.

“But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father and as a son. And also as an actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last two movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted! (sic)" he wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

Massey welcomed his first child, son Vardaan, with actor-wife Sheetal Thakur in February.