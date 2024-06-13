Hassan Ali’s new post wins hearts again; Pakistan cricketer slams terrorism after ‘Vaishno Devi Attack’ Instagram Story

Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali has denounced terrorism and expressed support for peace in response to recent attacks in India, receiving appreciation from Indian supporters.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published12:56 PM IST
Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali's All eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack post won hearts
Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali’s All eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack post won hearts(Instagram/ha55an_ali)

Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali won many Indian hearts after his post, “All eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack”. The post came after, over the past four days, terrorists attacked four locations in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts. 

The attack killed nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, injuring seven security personnel and others. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack.

Hassan Ali, whose wife Samiya Arzoo is an Indian flight engineer from Haryana, has clarified his stance on terrorism in a new post.

“Terrorism/Violence are a serious issue be it against any race or religion hence I had shared this. I try to support peace wherever and however I can,” the cricketer wrote.

“I have always condemned the attacks in Gaza and will continue to do so wherever innocent lives are being attacked. Every human life matters. May Allah bless the people who lost their lives in Gwadar with the highest ranks in Jannah. Ameen,” added the cricketer.

Hassan Ali's Instagram Story says 'All eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack'

The post was shared in England and Urdu on Ali’s X (formerly Twitter) handle. It was also shared in his Instagram Stories. The response came apparently after Ali was slammed by Pakistani trolls for standing by the terrorist attack in India.

“At least someone is their from Pakistan who condemn terrorism face by Hindu also. Hats off to brother...Love from India,” wrote one user.

“I know its not possible for you to question your army, politicians and ISI as they will either put you in jail or do something more horrible. But thanks for having a spine and speaking out,” wrote another.

“Terrorism is the same everywhere, none are acceptable and innocent lives lost - all religions. All need to be condemned. A large scale one is currently active against the innocent civilians in Gaza. May Allah bring them peace,” posted another.

Update on Vaishno Devi attack

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in Kathua. A large amount of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

Massive search operations continued on June 13 in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Doda and Reasi, to find and neutralise terrorists involved in recent attacks, PTI quoted officials as saying.

