‘Hate being an Indian’: Viral Reddit rant says women’s safety, functional infrastructure, basic respect are ‘luxuries’

A Reddit user shared a strong post about feeling upset with India’s present condition. “Proud to be Indian? Look around—rape, filth, corruption, and apathy,” says the social media post.

“Sometimes I genuinely hate being an Indian because this country is a mix of filth, chaos, and hypocrisy,” the post starts on that note.

According to the user, it’s hard to feel proud when there’s so much rape, filth, corruption and public apathy. People ignore traffic rules, spit and litter in public. At the same time, Indians fight over religion and caste. Women don’t feel safe, and crimes barely shock anyone now.

The user felt angry about paying taxes but still facing bad roads, garbage, floods and poor services.

“We bleed taxes through GST, income tax, tolls, and cess only to get potholes, garbage mountains, and cities drowning after one rain, while our money vanishes into corruption and political drama,” the user wrote.

“Still, we thump our chests calling ourselves a “superpower” while living in a country where clean streets, women’s safety, functional infrastructure, and basic respect for each other are luxuries,” the user added.

“Sometimes it just feels like the majority of us don’t care as long as our own bubble isn’t disturbed, and it’s depressing as hell to watch a nation with so much talent and potential rotting in ignorance, apathy, and mediocrity,” the user concluded.

Social media reactions Interestingly, many social media users agreed with the user on the issues.

“Simply drive 1 km on any road and you will understand how india is. Rules are a joke here. Spent millions on cameras and God knows what their use is,” wrote one user.

Another user called India “pretty much the laughing stock of the world”.

“I feel the same way, even people around us made this so normalise that if we try to fix they'll laugh. The other day me and cousins were hanging out in public place and I didn't throw the wrappers in road and kept in my bag to throw it in the dustbin, they all laughed so much,” came from another.