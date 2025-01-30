A Reddit user sparked heated discussion this week after questioning the “hyper aggressive” nature of Delhi residents. The user pointed to the turbulent past of Delhi — including its repeated destruction and rebuilding over the centuries — as a possible cause for the temperament of its inhabitants.

“I have recently been to Bangalore and the hate for Delhi people is quite real. We are infamously known as rude and uncultured. Again, not defending the behaviour. Just curious to know your opinion on this subject matter,” the Reddit user wrote in a post while adding a ‘satire’ tag.

The post has since garnered thousands of upvotes and comments — with many other users sharing their personal experiences. Many on the social media site recounted facing “hate and stereotypes” since they lived in the city or hailed from it.

“I’ve stayed in Delhi for I don’t know how many years and I think we just have a bad rep. I’ve never had a brutal aggressive fight or anything. People are fine here. Road rage is everywhere. We’re just to the point, chilled out and want some daaru that’s it,” opined one user.

Many others contrasted Delhi against cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai to underscore their support for the NCR. Cities known for their hospitality, several opined, were often more likely to spring rude encounters and unpleasant interactions.

“Ironically as an outsider I was treated like garbage in Bangalore and Pune, cities which have a much better reputation than Delhi. My parents were terrified about sending me to Delhi but other than the odd rude uncle I haven’t met any discriminatory person in Delhi. They might be very straightforward and brutally honest but not keenly aggressive,” wrote one user.