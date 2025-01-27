Hate for Delhi people ‘quite real’, says social media user after visiting Bengaluru; netizens share similar experiences

“Why Delhites are usually hyper aggresive?” asked a Reddit user. Netizens flocked together to express themselves on social media.

According to the Reddit user, Biryani ka Ghulam, aggressive or rude behaviour is not justified. Delhi has been destroyed and rebuilt seven times, with its name changing many times, from Indraprastha to Mehrauli, Qila Rai Pithora, Siri, Tughlaqabad, Jahanpanah, Ferozabad, Dinpanah, Shahjahanabad (Old Delhi), Dhillika, Dilli and finally Delhi, the user added.

The social media user recently visited Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore) and noticed a strong dislike for people from Delhi.

“...the hate for Delhi people is quite real. We are infamously known as rude and uncultured. Again, not defending the behaviour. Just curious to know your opinion on this subject matter,” the user wrote.

One user shared her experience, “The hate and stereotype for Delhi is real. I was asked by my classmates if I had an iPill for lunch because I'm from Delhi. They think I must be easy because of the stereotypes.”

“A lot of men from South India and Maharashtra have fetish with Delhi girls, they think delhi girls in their 20s are in a sl*t phase and hookup culture and they will be ready to have s*x with just anyone,” came from another.

“They know Delhi is way better than their cities and they're jealous. I know pollution is bad but we got everything else. Only if we could make the pollution better somehow,” posted another user.

“In my experience, I haven't felt that the people here are rude, straightforward perhaps,” wrote one user.

“Ironically, as an outsider, I was treated like garbage in Bangalore and Pune, cities which have a much better reputation than Delhi,” came from another user.

The North India Debate The North India debate is an ongoing discussion when it comes to Bengaluru, a city with a diverse population. Recently, a woman’s social media post about the language barrier went viral, gaining 1.5 million views.

